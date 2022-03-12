Tank IED blast targets police van, one wounded

TANK: Terrorists have targeted a police van through a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Tank, leaving a policeman wounded, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police said that an IED blast targeted a police van in a suburban area of Tank city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. An official sustained wounds in the bomb explosion, whereas, other cops miraculously escaped unhurt in Tank incident.

The police van of Sadar police station was on routine patrol. The wounded policeman was identified as Waheed, who was shifted to DHQ Hospital. Hospital sources said that Waheed’s leg was fractured in the incident.

Earlier on March 8, at least five security personnel had martyred and 19 others sustained wounds in a bomb blast in Sibi city of Balochistan.

The bomb had blast occurred outside a rest house of the provincial Local Government Department, leaving five officials of Frontier Corps (FC) martyred, whereas, the 19 other wounded persons include 10 policemen, six security personnel and three passers-by.

The wounded persons and security officials had been shifted to Civil Hospital.

The heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the whole area and an investigation was launched.

