Tank policemen foil suicide attack on Police Lines

RAWALPINDI: Brave policemen foiled a deadly suicide attack on Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank city by offering stiff resistance to the terrorists, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that five terrorists including a suicide bomber attempted to attack the Police Lines in Tank city today.

brave policemen offered stiff resistance and thwarted the terrorist attack. Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised to support the police force.

In the operation, all five terrorists were killed.

During an intense fire exchange with the terrorists, three brave Policemen, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. The effective response of the policemen is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism, ISPR said.

Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Earlier in the month, the security forces gunned down five terrorists amid intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of December 7 and 8 in the Mullazai area of Tank district.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday said.

A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.