Tanker with mustard oil cargo, upturns at National Highway near Ghotki

GHOTKI: An oil tanker carrying mustard oil upturned at the National Highway near Mirpur Mathelo in Sindh’s Ghotki district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

At least two people were injured when Punjab bound oil tanker went upside down at the highway probably due to over-speed.

After the mishap, oil was spilling out of the tanker, which was transporting 20,000 litres of mustard oil cargo, sources said.

The motorway police closed a section of the highway for traffic after the accident.

Local people, getting the news, reached to the place of the incident, carrying, buckets, drums, coolers and other things to take the oil pouring out of the upturned tanker.

People were filling their containers with the spilling oil as the local policemen deployed at the scene, were trying to stop people from taking the oil.

The efforts were being made to pull the tanker back to its wheels again.

It is to be mentioned here that the incidents of oil tankers going upside-down are a routine sight on Pakistan’s highways, which potentially could turn into a deadly incident like the one in Ahmed Pur East in June 2017, which claimed 219 lives.

