Tanushree Dutta claims attempts were made to kill her

Former Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta claimed there were many attempts to kill her after joining the #MeToo movement.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor claimed that brakes of the vehicles were tampered with on several occasions and she got injured in an accident.

“I met with an accident, a very bad accident,” she claimed. “I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months, and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss.”

She also disclosed that people tried to poison her on multiple times too.

“There was a maid, who was, in my words, planted in my house and I just progressively fell sick. I suspect that there was something being mixed in my water,” she said.

The Dhol fame – who made headlines in 2018 when she came out with her ordeal of sexual harassment at the hands of multiple well-known Bollywood celebs – had accused the Bollywood mafia of sabotaging her career after she joined the #MeToo movement.

“Congratulations to all those who have managed to rise above the wicked bullying & career sabotage tactics of Bollywood Mafia. I have myself been a victim of this Bollywood Mafia lately trying to sabotage my film prospects.”

The actor maintained that although she is unaware of the actual reason for it, she speculated that it might be due to the #MeToo movement.

Moreover, Tanushree Dutta said her fellow celebrity Nana Patekar and the “mafia” will be responsible if something happens to her.

Tanushree Dutta made remarks on the social media application Instagram.

“If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, Naam foundation, his lawyers & associates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible!” her post read. “Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case. (Note that all have the same criminal lawyer)”

The actor claimed Naam Foundation has other partners apart from Nana Patekar. She added called for an investigation against those involved in the case.

She asked people to boycott their movies and go after them with “vicious vengeance”.

“Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns. Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great nation,” Tanushree Dutta added.

