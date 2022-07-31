Tanushree Dutta fears for her life, names those responsible

Former Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta said her fellow celebrity Nana Patekar and the “mafia” will be responsible if something happens to her.

Tanushree Dutta made remarks on the social media application Instagram.

“If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, Naam foundation, his lawyers & associates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible!” her post read. “Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case. (Note that all have the same criminal lawyer)”

The actor claimed Naam Foundation has other partners apart from Nana Patekar. She added called for an investigation against those involved in the case.

She asked people to boycott their movies and go after them with “vicious vengeance”.

“Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns. Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great nation,” Tanushree Dutta added.

Earlier, Tanushree Dutta had made some shocking revelations of harassment and death threats from the Bollywood mafia.

The Dhol fame – who made headlines in 2018 when she came out with her ordeal of sexual harassment at the hands of multiple well-known Bollywood celebs – had accused the Bollywood mafia of sabotaging her career after she joined the ‘Me Too’ movement.

“Congratulations to all those who have managed to rise above the wicked bullying & career sabotage tactics of Bollywood Mafia. I have myself been a victim of this Bollywood Mafia lately trying to sabotage my film prospects.”

The actor maintained that although she is not aware of the actual reason for it, she speculated that it might be due to the ‘Me Too’ movement.

