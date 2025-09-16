Tanushree Dutta reveals shocking reason for turning down huge 'Bigg Boss' offer

Former Bollywood diva Tanushree Dutta claimed she has been offered the Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ multiple times, but she turned down the lucrative deals due to personal reasons.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, Tanushree Dutta, 41, who has been embroiled in a #MeToo controversy for the past few years, said she has been offered ‘Bigg Boss’ multiple times in the last 11 years, but she turned down massive deals, including an INR1.65 crore offer to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, because she cannot share a bed with the male contestants.

“Do you really think I would go to a show like that? I can’t stay in a place like that,” she said. “I don’t even stay with my own family.”

Dutta continued to share, “I was never interested in Bigg Boss and will never be. They have offered me INR1.65 crore to be a part of the show. There’s another Bollywood celebrity at my same level who was paid the same amount. I am very specific about my diet depending on my energy, so I received a call from the Bigg Boss stylist too, who requested me and said she would take care of my diet.”

“I said even if they give me a piece of the moon, I wouldn’t go,” she revealed.

When asked about the reason, the ‘Dhol’ actor explained, “Men and women sleeping in the same hall, they sleep there, fight there… I can’t do that. Do I seem like the kind of woman who will sleep on the same bed with a man for a reality show? I’m not that cheap.”

“My privacy is valuable to me. I know I can earn more than that if they let me work in peace,” she concluded.