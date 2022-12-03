Tanya Hussain’s latest video goes viral

A video of actor and model Tanya Hussain is going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral video on the visual-sharing application saw the “Betiyaan” star sitting in a car in a purple dress as a song played over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania Amna Hussain (@tanyahussain9)

She is one of the most followed celebrities on the interactive platform where she treats her fans and admirers with her personal and professional pictures and clips.

Earlier, she shared pictures of herself from the sets of her ongoing serial “Betiyaan“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania Amna Hussain (@tanyahussain9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania Amna Hussain (@tanyahussain9)

The drama tells the story of a father, Laiq Ahmed, who endures difficulties to raise his five daughters by himself.

She portrays the role of Anum. She is the sister of Fiza, Aiza, Hania and Komal. The characters are played by Fatima Effendi, Mah-e-Noor Haider, Qudsia Ali and Emaan Khan.

The serial, written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7PM PST.

