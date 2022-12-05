‘Taqdeer’ actor Aliya Ali’s latest picture goes viral

The stunning new picture shared by showbiz actor Aliya Ali is viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Taqdeer’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application and posted a glimpse of her weekend fashion on the feed. Ali added the hashtag ‘Sunday’ in the caption of the solo picture post.

The celebrity aced the casual chic look in a pair of blue denim and a neon green button-down shirt. She styled the outfit with chunky sneakers and a black shoulder bag for the outing while keeping her accessories to the minimal with just a watch.

The viral click was loved by social users on the gram and drew numerous compliments from her fans in the comments section of the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aliya Ali is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Taqdeer’ headlined by Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan. She essays Maheen [sister-in-law of the protagonist, Asad] in the play.

The ensemble supporting cast of the drama features Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Saba Faisal, Zain Afzal, Maryam Noor, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

‘Taqdeer’ – the tale Of ever-growing expectations – is written by Doorway Entertainment and is directed by Mohsin Talat. The serial airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.

