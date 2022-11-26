Maryam Noor gives a peek into her wedding festivities

The latest dance video of Showbiz starlet Maryam Noor from her wedding festivities is going viral on social media sites.

The ‘Taqdeer’ actor has been treating her thousands of followers on social media with bits and pieces of her pre-wedding festivities going on in full swing, as she is set to walk down the aisle next month.

On Friday, the celebrity turned to her official account on the photo and video sharing application and posted several glimpses of her latest Dholki night, on stories and Insta wall.

One of her dance videos going viral from the event sees Noor, dressed in a pastel pink traditional outfit, and her nephew Zavian Shah matching the steps as the two shook a leg on a Punjabi track.

“Lets Dance,” read the caption on the clip, which has been watched by thousands of users of the social application and received numerous likes and heartfelt wishes for the bride-to-be in the comments section.

On the work front, Maryam Noor is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Taqdeer’ alongside Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan. She essays Zoni [sister of the protagonist, Asad] in the play.

The ensemble supporting cast of the drama features Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Saba Faisal, Zain Afzal, Aliya Ali, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

Directed by Mohsin Talat, the serial airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.

