Tarantino's 'Kill Bill' reimagined: A four-hour cinematic experience arrives

Over twenty years after its original release, Kill Bill is set to return to cinemas as a four-hour epic titled Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, featuring a brand new sequence.

Initially, Director Quentin Tarantino resisted splitting the story in two parts, believing that 2000s audiences wouldn’t embrace a lengthy runtime.

This re-release will align more closely with Tarantino’s original vision and will include a never-before-seen animated sequence lasting seven minutes. A brief glimpse of this addition appeared in the trailer, hinting at a gory enhancement to O-Ren Ishii’s already violent anime-style backstory.

The animated scene has been long anticipated; Tarantino previously revealed at Comic-Con in 2014 that a 30-min segment was written but ultimately dropped due to time constraints. He noted, “IG the Japanese animation studio who did Ghost in the Shell said we can’t do that… and you can’t have a 30-minute piece in your movie”.

In addition to the animated content, the iconic Crazy88 battle, which concludes Volume 1, will be presented in full color for the first time. The scene, which originally turned black and white during intense moments was altered to meet rating requirements, allowing the film to achieve an NC-17 rating in the US.

Tarantino’s classic follows The Bride, played by Uma Thurman, as she seeks revenge on Bill (David Carradine) and the Deadly Vipers Assassination Squad after she is shot in the head while pregnant.

After waking from 4-year coma, she embarks on a quest for vengeance against those who did wrong to her.

Tarantino has also given hint at the possibility of a Volume 3, mentioning a dinner with Thurman in 2019 where they discussed the future of The Bride’s Story. “I do have an idea of what I would do”, he remarked, suggesting he had the idea for what happens next in The Bride’s journey.