Tarar highlights deep civilizational ties between Pakistan, China

BEIJING: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar emphasized the profound and ancient civilizational connection between Pakistan and China and said that interconnected mountains and rivers of both nations carry a shared history spanning centuries.

Addressing a forum on the theme of ‘Civilizational Exchange and Mutual Learning: Cultural Heritage and Innovation in Beijing, the initiative will not only help preserve Pakistan’s rich cultural legacy but also empower the younger generation to reinterpret and utilize it in shaping a better future, a press statement issued here read.

The information minister said China is our Iron brother, and both the countries not only share a border but also mountains, rivers a grand civilization and a great history.

He said that CPEC is not only a trade route, but also a route of friendship, encompassing arts, culture and cuisine.

Atta Tarar also hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping for presenting the vision of the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). He stated that the forum itself serves as a “living example of that vision.” The GCI, proposed by President Xi in 2023, aims to promote mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness among civilizations, advocating for common values of humanity such as peace, development, equity, justice, democracy, and freedom.

Atta Tarar said both the countries are looking at future collaborations. He said they are moving towards joint production of documentaries and films. He also emphasized the need for exchanges of digital media influencers. He said that future lies in building stronger bonds through digital media.

He said that our partnership with China Media Group has enabled us to further enlighten and empower the youth.