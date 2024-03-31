Tarar hints at reducing ministers’ fuel quota

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the government would cut the subsidy for the ‘elite’, hinting at reducing the fuel quota being given to the ministers, ARY News reported.

Addressing press conference in Lahore, Tarar said that the cabinet meeting was held on Saturday in which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given targets to all the ministries.

He saidthat the government is working on practical changes and reforms in all economic sectors to put economy on the path of progress.

The minister said that Shehbaz Sharif has set short and long-term targets for all ministries and these targets will be reviewed to ensure performance. He said self-accountability regarding performance is being introduced in the federal government.

Tarar said that in addition to raising foreign exchange and accelerating GDP, the finance minister has been tasked with lowering unemployment and inflation.

He added that there will be a rise in information technology (IT) exports and a nationwide rollout of digital payment options like PayPal. The minister stated that the Ministry of Interior’s goal is to create a contemporary plan for combating terrorism and reducing smuggling.

Tarar said that the government’s revenue will rise with Pakistan Airlines’ privatisation. He said that none of the cabinet members receive pay or other benefits.

The minister said that due to the viable policies of the government, the rupee value has stabilized, and inflation rate would decrease further in the coming days.

Tarar said that the undocumented economy is a problem which will be brought into the tax network. He said government is taking austerity measures to control expenditures, and for this a committee has been formed which will submit its report in the next few days.