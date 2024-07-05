Tarar hopes PTI founder remains steadfast on APC participation statement

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday reacted to PTI founder Imran Khan’s statement regarding participation in all-parties conference (APC) on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, expressing hope that “he remains steadfast on it”.

Addressing a press conference, the information minister said that the government was holding consultation with allies and other political parties to convene an all-parties conference on Azm-e-Istehkam.

Referring to Imran’s statement, Ataullah Tarar hoped that that “he remains steadfast on it since this is the whole country’s matter so all political parties should be taken on board”.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will attend All Parties Conference (APC) over Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

In his informal media talk with the journalists during £190m corruption case hearing in the Adiala Jail, the PTI founder said his party despite reservations will attend the All Parties Conference for the sake of country.

It emerged that the federal government has decided to convene the All Parties Conference (APC) on the operation “Azm-e-Istehkam” operation.

Today, Tarar said the government is successfully implementing its priorities to ensure an effective taxation system, digitisation of Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and privatisation of the state owned-enterprises.

He further said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed to include the non-filers, who can pay tax, to the tax net. He said digitisation of FBR is continuing with the cooperation of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, without spending single penny from government exchequer.

Tarar also said privatisation process of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will soon be completed at a fast pace.

Regarding the successful foreign policy of the government, Attaullah Tarar said the Prime Minister vociferously highlighted Pakistan’s potential for trade and investment with Central Asian states and Russia. He said intensive discussions were held to enhance trade cooperation with Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

The Information Minister said Shehbaz Sharif also held a very fruitful meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of recently concluded SCO Summit in Astana. He said views were exchanged on enhancing barter trade between Pakistan and Russia.

Attaullah said Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan trilateral dialogue incorporated strategic level discussions as well as other issues.

Regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza, he said the Prime Minister also called for immediate ceasefire and termed Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians as genocide and war crimes against humanity.