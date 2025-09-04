Tarbela spillways to be opened at 4:30pm: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced that the spillways of Tarbela Dam will be opened today (Thursday) at 4:30 p.m., with water discharge expected to reach up to 250,000 cusecs.

In its advisory, the NDMA cautioned residents against moving close to the River Indus due to the likely surge in water flow.

The authority has cautioned all concerned departments to keep alert. It has urged residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant and extend full cooperation to local administration.

Tarbela has been Pakistan’s largest reservoir with maximum storage capacity of 1550 feet.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis this year, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than two million people across provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching above $50 billion.