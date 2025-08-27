NDMA issues alert as Tarbela Dam spillways to open today

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced that the spillways of Tarbela Dam will be opened today (Wednesday) at 12:30 p.m., with water discharge expected to reach up to 250,000 cusecs.

Pakistan is facing high floods due to heavy rains and water discharge from India.

In its advisory, the NDMA cautioned residents against moving close to the River Indus due to the possible increase in water flow.

The authority has already alerted all relevant departments and urged residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant and extend full cooperation to local administration.

The NDMA also noted that despite the developing flood situation, no formal alert has been issued by the Indus Water Commissioner.

In a separate development, a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said the provincial government has taken an urgent decision to seek military assistance for immediate relief operations in seven districts of Punjab including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narrowal, Faisalabad, Okara and Sargodha.

The spokesperson added that the district administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and police are already active on the ground.

The interior ministry has been officially approached to facilitate the deployment of the armed forces.