Tarbela reservoir filled 91 pct, Mangla 60%: FFD

ISLAMABAD: Tarbela Dam reservoir has been filled 91 percent of its 1550 feet total capacity, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said on Sunday.

Tarbela reservoir has total capacity of 1550 feet while the water level in the dam has reached to 1541ft, FFD said in a statement.

Another major water reservoir Mangla Dam has been filled up to 60 percent amid the ongoing monsoon rains. “Mangla reservoir has been filled up to 1202 feet, while the dam has maximum water capacity of 1442 feet.

Indus River has been in low flood at Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur Barrage, while below low level in downstream at Kotri Barrage.

Other rivers Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, Sutlej and Kabul have been in normal, while the drains connected to Chenab and Ravi rivers also have normal water level.

The hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman and Dera Ghazi Khan have also been flowing at normal level, according to the FFD.

The inflow of water in the Indus River at Tarbela has been recorded at 2,52,000 cusecs while the outflow at the point has been 1,58,900 cusecs according to the Flood Forecasting Division.

Indus River’s inflow at Kalabagh has been 2,96,500 cusecs and outflow 2,88,500 cusecs. The river’s inflow at Chashma has been 3,16,400 cusecs and outflow has been 2,94,200 cusecs.

The river has been in low flood at Taunsa Barrage with water inflow in Indus River 3,19,600 cusecs and outflow has been 3,04,100 cusecs.

Indus River has been in low flood at Guddu Barrage with 3,64,500 cusecs inflow and 3,28,000 cusecs outflow.

Indus River has also been in low flood at Sukkur Barrage with 3,20,500 cusecs inflow and 2,60,100 cusecs outflow.