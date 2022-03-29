Tareen Group meet today to discuss political developments in Punjab

LAHORE: PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen’s like-minded group, has summoned a consultative session today to discuss the situation after Usman Buzdar’s resignation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PTI yesterday named Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of PML-Q as its candidate for the office of Punjab chief minister.

The group’s consultative session has been summoned on 6:00pm today at Jahangir Tareen’s residence.

Six members, who had earlier assured support to outgoing CM Usman Buzdar, are expected to rejoin Tareen group, thus the strength of the faction will reach to 20 members again.

Sources said that Tareen group could support the candidature of the PML-Q top leader, however, the final decision will be taken by Jahangir Tareen.

After PML-Q leader’s nomination, a member of the Tareen group Faisal Jabboana told the media that Pervaiz Elahi is a suitable person for the position. He added that Jahangir Tareen group members had already met Pervaiz Elahi, however, the group is due to take the final decision.

Another group of disgruntled PTI members led by former senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan has also summoned a consultative meeting today to discuss the situation. Aleem Khan will decide the strategy of the group after consultation with other like-minded members.

It is to be mentioned here that a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Javed Latif yesterday revealed that his political party could nominate PTI dissident Aleem Khan for the office of Punjab chief minister.

The PML-N MNA Javed Latif, while talking to ARY News programme Off the Record, said that Aleem Khan could be the party’s candidate for Punjab CM slot. Latif said that political parties will have to take some decisions in compulsion for being the coalition partners.

