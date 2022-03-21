Tareen group to boycott Punjab cabinet meeting

LAHORE: Members of the dissident Jahangir Tareen group in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to boycott today’s meeting of the Punjab cabinet, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will presided over a meeting of the provincial cabinet today.

Sources said that provincial ministers Nauman Langrial and Ajmal Cheema will not attend the meeting. The Tareen group has been demanding the removal of Usman Buzdar.

They said key Punjab ministers have been tasked to convince the enraged cabinet members into attending the meeting.

Earlier, it was reported that efforts are being made by the government to soothe the Jahangir Tareen group and recently, Punjab minister Murad Raas contacted members of the group.

Sources said an initial meeting lasted for two hours and was attended by more than six members of the group. Murad Raas offered the Jahangir Tareen to hold table talks for clearing misunderstandings.

Punjab Minister Noman Langarial reportedly said that he always took a positive attitude towards the party leadership, to which Murad Raas said that we can sit down and talk on all issues.

