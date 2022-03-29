Tareen group urged to support govt as ‘all demands met’

ISLAMABAD: A government team reached out to the dissident Tareen group on Tuesday and sought its support for the ruling party’s recent decisions.

Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak and Fawad Chaudhry contacted Awn Chaudhry.

Also Read: Chaudhry Shujaat: Our family and party on same page

Khattak said that all the group’s demands have been met and assured that other reservations will also be addressed soon. He urged the group to support the government’s decision to give the coveted post of the Punjab chief minister to PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In his reply, Awn Chaudhry said the group would announce its strategy after consultation among its members.

Also Read: Usman Buzdar resigns, Pervaiz Elahi to be new Punjab CM

Separately, Awn Chaudhry contacted Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi for a second time in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to give the coveted post of the Punjab chief minister to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Following the agreement between the PTI and PML-Q, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned from his post.

PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen’s like-minded group has summoned a consultative session today to discuss the situation after Usman Buzdar’s resignation. The group’s consultative session has been summoned at 6:00pm today at Jahangir Tareen’s residence.

Comments