Tareen, PML-N fail to reach over agreement over Lodhran NA seat

LODHRAN: The PML-N and the IPP fail to strike a seat adjustment deal in Lodhran National Assembly constituency, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Jahangir Tareen has decided to contest election from NA-155 (Lodhran) with the IPP’s election symbol of ‘falcon’, party sources said.

IPP’s Jahangir Tareen and PML-N’s Siddique Baloch will contest election on NA-155.

The PML-N under the initial seat adjustment understanding will not field a candidate against Tareen from Multan’s NA-149.

According to sources, Tareen has delivered a message to the PML-N that he will not leave the field open in his Lodhran constituency of NA-155.

According to earlier reports, PML-N’s ticket aspirant and party veteran Siddique Baloch has refused to withdraw from the seat in favour of the IPP leader.