Tariq Bashir Cheema clarifies on ties with PML-Q leaders, resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Tariq Bashir Cheema has given a clarification on his ties with his party top leadership and his resignation from the federal cabinet ahead of the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema has met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani today. While talking to journalists, he was questioned about differences with PML-Q top leaders and Farrukh Habib’s tweet about him that he was creating trouble for them to get close to the PML-Q leadership.

Cheema rejected the rumours that his association with his political party has not been affected following the decision of Pervaiz Elahi’s nomination for the next Punjab chief minister (CM).

READ: TARIQ BASHIR CHEEMA WANTED TO SEE PERVAIZ ELAHI AS CHIEF MINISTER: ASAD UMAR

He clarified that he is still standing alongside the Chaudhry brothers and is a loyal worker of PML-Q. He said that he had not held any meeting with Shehbaz Sharif or other opposition leaders.

Regarding his resignation from the federal cabinet, Cheema said that he will not take back his resignation and vote in favour of the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Yesterday, Tariq Bashir Cheema had resigned from the federal cabinet following the settlement between the PML-Q and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a major development, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier had decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM.

