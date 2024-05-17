Tariq Bashir Cheema suspended for NA session

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Friday suspended PML-Q MNA, Tariq Bashir Cheema for the current session of the lower house of the parliament.

The move follows after Tariq Bashir Cheema reportedly used abusive language against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul during the NA session on Thursday.

The approval to ban Tariq Bashir Cheema was given by the NA house.

During his address to the assembly, PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema was interrupted by Zartaj Gul, who referenced the Bahawalpur incident.

Following his speech, Cheema approached Zartaj Gul’s seat, leading to a tense exchange allegedly involving verbal insults, which incited members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to stage a protest against the incident.

Sources close to the development revealed that the SIC members have demanded the suspension of Tariq Basheer Cheema as a member of the national assembly till the budget session, while the Speaker NA has suggested suspending till the next meeting of this session.