Tariq Fazal Chaudhry visits PTI hunger strike camp

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hunger strike camp outside Parliament House, set up to press the federal government to release the party’s founder Imran Khan from prison, ARY News reported.

During his meeting, the PTI leaders brought up the issue of Form 47 — a document detailing unconfirmed results of a constituency, including the number of votes cast and cancelled.

The PTI leaders demanded the government to return their stolen mandate. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry responded, “This is your claim, but the truth will come out later.”

Sheikh Waqas Akram said, “We request you to return our seats, as the people are suffering due to the economic burden imposed on them.” Chaudhry replied, “We understand that the people’s problems should be addressed, and we will work towards that.”

When asked about his visit, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said, “I have come here on my own will, and no one has directed me to do so.” He also emphasised that protests should be held in a peaceful manner, without causing damage to public property.

Regarding the rumors of restrictions on Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry clarified, “There are no restrictions on Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad. This is just a rumor being spread intentionally.”

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved physical remand of PTI founder Imran Khan in connection with 12 cases related to May 9 riots.

The development came after Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.

However, on July 10, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) dismissed pre-arrest bail petitions of Imran Khan in three cases of May 9 riots, including one registered over an attack on the residence of the Lahore corps commander.