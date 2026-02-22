Tariq Fazal Chaudhry vows crushing response to hostilities against Pakistan

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Taraq Fazal Chaudhry has stated that those plotting against Pakistan have once again received a clear message.

In a statement released on X, the minister emphasised that the land of Pakistan is not weak, but has been strengthened by the blood of its martyrs.

He added that operations were conducted against ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ hideouts in Afghanistan, allegedly supported by India. The Pakistan Air Force strikes were described as retribution for the innocent lives lost to acts of terrorism.

Minister Fazal Chaudhry further stated that the operation was not merely tactical but a response to the tears of mothers who had lost their sons in service of the homeland, and a defence of the dreams of children longing for a secure Pakistan.

He underscored that while Pakistan seeks peace, it will not compromise on its territory, people, or dignity. Anyone who looks at Pakistan with hostile intent will be annihilated, and none will escape.

In a follow-up tweet, he reiterated: “This homeland is our identity, honour, and faith; Pakistan existed before, exists today, and will exist forever.”

Pakistan carried out operations across the Afghan border targeting multiple militant hideouts in response to recent suicide attacks within its territory, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistani authorities, seven camps were hit in an intelligence-based operation, including positions linked to the Pakistani Taliban, their allied groups, and the ISKP in the border region.