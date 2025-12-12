Faiz Hameed sentence is a victory for Constitution: Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, deemed the conviction of former ISI chief Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed as a victory for the Constitution and a step toward strengthening the rule of law. He also warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that Faiz Hameed would no longer be able to support the party.

Speaking at a press conference, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry emphasized that the sentence handed to Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed would prevent political engineering in the country.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the former spy master exceeded his authority and contributed to what he described as years of political instability.

He claimed that Pakistan’s recent political crises were linked to Faiz Hameed’s unconstitutional and unlawful actions.

According to Tariq Fazal, former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed had used his institutional role for personal preferences, and employed state power under the guise of national interest to make and break governments.

He added that such interventions by Faiz Hameed had weakened public trust in institutions and harmed the country’s democratic institutions.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also advised PTI to act wisely, as now Faiz Hameed would no longer be able to support the party.

“PTI should understand that Faiz Hameed is not there to support them anymore. They should act wisely,” Tariq Fazal stated.

He also underscored the connection between Faiz Hameed and PTI’s founder and alleged that both had worked in coordination. He alleged that PTI was brought to power through a controversial electoral process.

He also accused the former prime minister of spreading anti-state propaganda that he claimed echoed India’s narrative.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that the PTI founder is using jail as a party headquarters, and accused him of encouraging campaigns against state institutions.

He alleged that the founder PTI tried to divide people by spreading anti-state propaganda. He stressed that after the meeting with the founder PTI, the same propaganda is done as that of the enemy India does.

Chaudhry also asserted that Pakistan was currently enjoying positive international recognition, claiming the country had defeated India in the “Marka-e-Haq” and was being viewed with respect across the world.