Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s notification as MNA suspended

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry from NA-47, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan declared Tariq Fazal Chaudhry as the winner with 102,502 votes, while PTI-backed candidate Shoaib Shaheen got 86,396 votes. Shaheen challenged his defeat in the IHC.

Shaheen, in his respective petition, argued that according to Forms 45 of NA-47, he was leading with 53,000 votes.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidate Shoaib Shaheen’s plea, passed the orders.

Separately, Shaheen also challenged his defeat in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Following the plea from the lawyer, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) penned down a letter to the District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO) of NA-47 seeking the report regarding the allegation of change in result in their respective constituency.

The ECP officials in the letter sought an immediate report from the DRO and RO on the matter of alleged rigging in their constituency.

But, just a day after noticing the RO and DRO of NA-47, the ECP issued a victory notification for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.