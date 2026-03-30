Tariq Road Plaza Sealed as Commissioner Karachi Orders City-Wide Fire Safety Crackdown

KARACHI: A private plaza on Tariq Road has been sealed for failing to implement mandatory fire safety measures, Commissioner Karachi was informed today, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi chaired a review meeting to oversee the safety audits of both government and private buildings across the city.

During the session, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) provided briefings on the progress of safety surveys within their respective districts.

The DCs reported that safety audits have been completed for 775 buildings. Furthermore, the implementation of safety measures is currently underway in 197 buildings, while 285 buildings have successfully achieved significant compliance with safety protocols.

On this occasion, the Commissioner ordered all commercial buildings to strictly ensure fire safety compliance.

He directed that immediate-priority safety measures must be taken at all costs.

The meeting reached a firm decision to seal any building that fails to adopt fire safety standards.

The Commissioner further mandated the installation of fire alarms and fire extinguishing equipment in all buildings across the metropolis.

Additionally, he emphasized that every building must be equipped with emergency exit indicators and smoke detectors.

The Commissioner issued strict instructions to promptly seal any premises found non-compliant with these safety regulations.