Info minister denies security failure in Tarlai mosque attack, blames PTI for terrorism resurgence

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday rejected claims that the suicide attack on a mosque in Islamabad’s Tarlai area was the result of a security lapse.

Addressing a press conference alongside religious scholars in Lahore, the minister said that targeting worshippers during prayers was a cowardly, inhumane, and despicable act, and vowed strict action against those responsible.

He said the attack, which occurred on the outskirts of Islamabad despite the presence of a Safe City surveillance system, could not be termed a security failure.

He said no one would be allowed to disrupt peace or undermine sectarian harmony in Pakistan.

The minister stressed that the state remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, including mosques and Imambargahs, and will continue action against what he termed “evil elements.”

Condemning the incident and expressing grief over the loss of lives, Tarar blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he described as the resurgence of terrorism in the country.

Tarar said significant progress had been made in tracing the handlers and facilitators involved in the Islamabad attack, adding that the net around them had been tightened and they would be brought to justice.

He said those who attack Muslims during Friday prayers cannot be called human beings, adding that terrorists have no religion, caste, or creed. He reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate extremist elements, referring to them as Khawarij.

Referring to the Paigham-e-Aman Committee, comprising religious scholars from all schools of thought, Tarar said the government’s message was one of peace, with no space for hatred or sectarianism. He added that unity among religious scholars was key to eradicating terrorism.

He further stated that facilitators and handlers involved in the attack had largely been identified and that investigations were continuing based on the bomber’s identity. However, he said further details could not be shared until the investigation was completed.