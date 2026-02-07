Death toll in Tarlai mosque attack rises to 33; collective funeral prayers offered

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: The death toll in the Tarlai mosque suicide attack has risen to 33 after another injured victim succumbed to his wounds, hospital sources confirmed on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Friday when a suicide bomber targeted the mosque in Tarlai Kalan, located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, leaving dozens dead and scores injured.

Several of the injured remain in critical condition, and doctors have warned that the death toll may rise further.

Hospital sources said that 21-year-old Muhammad Abbas Mehdi, who was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), died during treatment. He was a student of a private university.

Officials said that of the 99 injured are still admitted in differetent hospitals for medical treatment. Currently, 77 injured are under treatment at PIMS Hospital, where the condition of 25 patients is reported to be critical. At Polyclinic Hospital, 15 injured are being treated, including five in critical condition.

The collective funeral prayers of the victims were offered on Saturday at the same mosque where the attack took place.

A large number of people, including Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, attended the funeral prayers along with local residents and relatives of the deceased. Special prayers were offered for their ranks.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of Gilgit-Baltistan Police Inspector Bahadur Ali, who was martyred in the blast, were offered late at night with full official honours at the Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior police officers, and a large number of police personnel attended the funeral. A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honour, while officers and personnel offered Fateha and special prayers.

The body of the martyred inspector was later sent to his native area with full state honours.