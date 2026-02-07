ISIS-linked Afghan mastermind, four facilitators arrested in Tarlai mosque attack

ISLAMABAD: Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have arrested an ISIS-affiliated Afghan national identified as the mastermind of the Tarlai mosque suicide attack, along with four facilitators, security sources said on Saturday.

The suicide bombing targeted a mosque in Tarlai Kalan on Friday, killing at least 33 people and injuring scores of others.

According to security sources, the arrests were made during intelligence-based operations conducted in Peshawar and Nowshera cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The raids were carried out using both technical surveillance and human intelligence.

Security officials said four facilitators of the suicide bomber were taken into custody, while the Afghan national identified as the ISIS mastermind of the attack was also arrested.

Sources said the planning, training and ideological indoctrination of the suicide bomber were carried out by ISIS elements in Afghanistan.

They added that ISIS and other terrorist groups are operating under the patronage of the Afghan Taliban and pose a serious threat to regional and global peace.

During the operation, one security personnel was martyred, and three others sustained injuries, according to security sources.

Authorities said further intelligence-based operations against terrorist elements are continuing.

Earlier, two brothers of the suicide bomber and four other individuals were taken into custody in connection with the Islamabad suicide blast, ARY News reported, citing government sources.

According to sources, the detainees were in close contact with the bomber and have been moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

A special investigation team, which includes officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), has been formed to track down and arrest the facilitators and abettors of this heinous crime.

Authorities are currently working to identify the attacker’s current and former hideouts.

Sources confirmed that a raid was conducted at the address listed on the attacker’s CNIC (Identity Card), leading to several arrests.