Tarlai Blast: Death toll climbs to 35 as another victim succumbs to injuries

ISLAMABAD: Another injured victim of the Tarlai blast has succumbed to his wounds, raising the death toll to 35, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the victim, identified as 30-year-old Ali Naqi Bosan, had been under treatment at a private hospital since the explosion. Hospital sources said he died during treatment on Monday.

Sources further revealed that Bosan’s father had also been killed in the blast, making the incident a double tragedy for the family. Both father and son belonged to Ratodero in Larkana district, hospital officials added.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the condition of other injured victims, while investigations into the blast remain underway.

The attack occurred on Friday, February 6th, when a suicide bomber targeted the mosque in Tarlai Kalan, located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, leaving dozens dead and scores injured.

Investigators Reveal Tarlai Attack Details

Investigators disclosed key details about the suicide bomber who carried out a deadly attack at a mosque in Islamabad’s Tarlai area.

According to official sources, the attacker has been identified as 25-year-old Yasir. He reportedly used between four and six kilograms of explosives packed with ball bearings.

Sources said Yasir fired two shots before entering the mosque and another six shots inside before detonating his suicide jacket. All bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

Police revealed that Yasir had been missing from his home for over a year and remained in intermittent contact with his family via phone calls during that period.

Investigators said the bomber had conducted a recce of the mosque before the attack. He travelled from Nowshera to Islamabad using public transport while wearing the suicide jacket.

Before reaching the mosque, Yasir briefly stopped at a nearby hotel and then walked along Khanna Road to the attack site.

According to sources, the attacker received militant training in Afghanistan and had travelled there multiple times before returning to Pakistan.

Sources further warned that terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan continue to pose a threat to regional security under the Taliban regime.

They also said that recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan involve coordination between elements based in Afghanistan and India.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have arrested an ISIS-affiliated Afghan national identified as the mastermind of the Tarlai mosque suicide attack, along with four facilitators.