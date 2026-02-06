Tarlai Blast: Authorities close in on suicide attacker’s network, says Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: The suicide attacker behind the devastating blast at Tarlai mosque, which killed 31 people and left scores injured, had returned from Afghanistan last year, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday.

Speaking in the ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai to Khawaja Asif, the attacker had traveled to Afghanistan one and a half to two years ago and came back to Pakistan, during which he moved between various locations. He was reportedly staying in Nowshera at the time of the attack, while his family members, who reportedly hold extremist views, were traced to Peshawar.

The minister added that while the Tarlai mosque attacker appeared to be operating alone at the moment, investigations are ongoing from all angles, including connections to handlers or facilitators.

Authorities are said to be “very close” to uncovering the full network behind the Tarlai attack. Joint investigative efforts are underway, involving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Counter-Terrorism Department, Islamabad and Punjab police.

The investigation aims to determine whether the attacker had local or cross-border support, and officials have assured that every lead is being thoroughly pursued.

Tarlai Mosque Blast

At least 31 worshippers were martyred and several others were injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in the Tarlai area located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police sources, the suicide bomber attempted to enter the mosque but was stopped at the main gate.

The attacker then detonated his explosives, causing a powerful blast that resulted in multiple casualties. Police said the attacker was affiliated with Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij (FAK).

Police sources confirmed that 31 innocent worshippers were martyred in the attack, while many others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad.

An emergency was imposed at the hospitals, where several injured remain in critical condition. Doctors have expressed concern that the death toll may rise.

Following the blast, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the blast and directed a complete inquiry into the matter. The prime minister has also directed Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to personally supervise the medical treatment of the injured at the hospitals.