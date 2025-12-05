Tax on imported mobile phones in Pakistan- December 5, 2025 update

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has briefed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance on the range of taxes applied to imported mobile phones, stating that the charges are calculated according to the device value.

FBR officials told the standing committee that four types of taxes are imposed on cellphones, including mobile levy, regulatory duty, sales tax and withholding tax.

The original price of a mobile phone is determined based on a valuation ruling. If no valuation is available for a particular model, the price is established using import data from the previous 90 days.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue, mobile phones valued up to $30 carry a Rs100 mobile levy, Rs300 regulatory duty, 18 percent sales tax, and Rs70 withholding tax.

For phones valued between $30 and $100, the taxes are: Rs200 mobile levy, Rs3,000 regulatory duty, 18 percent sales tax, and Rs930 withholding tax imposed.

Devices priced between $100 to $200 range, the taxes are Rs600 mobile levy, Rs7,500 regulatory duty, 8 percent sales tax, and Rs970 is withholding tax.

For handsets in the $200 and $350 range the taxes rise to a Rs1,800 mobile levy, Rs11,000 regulatory duty, 18 percent sales tax and Rs5,000 PKR withholding tax

phones valued between $350 and $500 are taxed with a Rs4,000 mobile levy, Rs15,000 regulatory duty, 18 percent sales tax, and Rs5,000 withholding tax.

The highest charges apply to phones costing above $500, which attract a Rs8,000 mobile levy, rising to Rs16,000 for devices priced over $700, alongside a Rs22,000 regulatory duty, 25 percent sales tax, and Rs11,500 withholding tax.