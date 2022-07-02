Tax returns for 2022 uploaded to FBR website, deadline Sep 30

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday uploaded tax returns for 2022 on their website, ARY News reported.

According to an FBR spokesperson, the tax returns for 2022 have been uploaded on their website. The last date for filing the taxes is September 30, 2022.

The spokesperson said that separate returns have been uploaded for salaried class, business class and AOPs. The returns can be filed directly via the FBR website portal, he added.

The tax returns can also be filed using mobile phone devices via the Tax Asaan application, he added.

On June 28, it announced that it collected a tax of Rs 6.1 trillion in the fiscal year 2021-22, exceeding the annual target of Rs5.8 trillion.

According to details, a total of Rs 6 trillion in tax was collected in the fiscal year 2021-22, an FBR spokesperson said. Rs2.2 trillion was collected in income tax, while an amount of Rs2.7 trillion was collected as sales tax in 2021-22.

FBR spokesperson told that a total of Rs1,007 billion were collected in customs duty in 2021-22. While the FBR issued an amount of Rs305 billion in refunds.

Former spokesperson of the finance ministry Muzammil Aslam said that the data is a ‘shut up call’ to all the people who were claiming that the tax collections for the fiscal year 2021-22 would not be met.

