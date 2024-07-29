Taxes, capacity charges with power bills unacceptable: Hafiz Naeem

ISLAMABAD: Strings of additional taxes and capacity charges have not been acceptable with electricity bills, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer Hafiz Naeem here said on Monday.

“What capacity charges when the government have shares in 52 percent of the IPPs,” JI chief said.

He called the contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as unlawful and also demanded to make these agreements public.

He also demanded an accountability of those officers involved in inflicting losses to the country.

Hafiz Naeem’s Jamaat-e-Islami protesting against excessive electricity bills that have caused an uproar across Pakistan.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman also demanded an end of the perks and privileges being enjoyed by the government ministers and officials including free electricity and gas quotas.

JI leader said that the prime minister, chief ministers, other ministers and officials should not be given official cars above 1300 CC.

“The economy will hurtle to more damage if the government fails to take care of the salaried class,” he added.