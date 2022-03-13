Taxes still lower in Pakistan than other countries: Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: The FBR won’t cease the bank accounts of businessmen if chambers of commerce take responsibility of tax collection, citing Chairman of the tax authority ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Ashfaq Ahmed was talking to media at Lahore Chamber of Commerce.

He claimed that the taxes in Pakistan are still lower than several other countries of the world.

“We also have to workout to get rid of the menace of the FATF,” replying a question he said.

Chairman FBR said that a meeting of Pakistan has been scheduled with the IMF. “We should not wait for the IMF and see on our own, how to run the economy,” FBR chief opined.

“Our next generations have to pay the price, if we borrow today and fail to pay the tax,” Dr Ashfaq said.

“We have required to manage our lifestyle and improve the governance,” he said. “No other country will pay the expenses of your country,” he added.

