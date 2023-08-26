Taxi driver fatally shot in attempted robbery: police

KARACHI: A firing incident was reported from the New Karachi area of the metropolis, where a taxi driver was shot and killed by armed assailants for not stopping the vehicle, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per the local police officials’ statement, the victim, identified as Mumtaz, transported a family to the airport as they had to depart for the Umrah pilgrimage. However, the flight was unexpectedly canceled.

During their return home from the airport, the armed robbers tried to stop the car but the driver – Mumtaz – did not stop as a result the suspected robbers opened fire which took his life.

The police swiftly arrived at the crime scene and began collecting evidence. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, with authorities determined to bring the culprits to justice.

The deceased, Mumtaz, hailed from Nithia Gali and was residing alone in Green Town. It is pertinent to mention here that his brother, Riaz, had also fallen victim to robbery eight years ago in Karachi.

In another incident, A CCTV footage came to light showing two robbers looting a couple at their doorstep in the vicinity of Karachi’s North Nazimabad.

As per CCTV footage, the couple can be seen leaving on a motorbike when two armed robbers on a motorcycle cornered them right at the doorstep and took away the valuables.

The bandits can be seen forcibly taking the mobile phone, cash, and ladies’ bag. To make matters worse, they also snatched a bag containing baby’s milk from the victim before making their getaway.