Train crushes two children to death, injures one in Taxila

RAWALPINDI: A horrific incident in Taxila where train struck three children, killing two and injuring one other, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Rawalpindi’s Taxila, two of the children, identified as four-year-old Lubaba and four-year-old Rehan, lost their lives while playing near the railway track.

Initially, all three children were critically injured and rushed to the hospital. However, one of the injured children later succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll to two. The third child remains under treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities report that the children were playing dangerously close to the railway line when the incident occurred.

Earlier, at least 17 passengers were injured near Khanewal Railway Station when an attempted theft of a railway pole ladder led to an accident.

According to rescue officials, passengers aboard the Awam Express and Musa Express trains sustained injuries to their hands and arms. The injured included women, elderly passengers, and children. They were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Reports indicate that unidentified thieves had attempted to steal an iron ladder attached to an electric signal pole near the railway track. During the theft attempt, the ladder was dislodged and came dangerously close to the track, hitting the passing trains.

At the time of the incident, no railway officials were present at Khanewal Railway Station, sources said.