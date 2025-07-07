Taylor Hinds returns to Arsenal

London, July 7, 2025 – Arsenal Women have strengthened their defensive lineup with the signing of Jamaica international Taylor Hinds on a free transfer, following the expiration of her contract with Liverpool. The 26-year-old full-back, who will wear the number 24 shirt, returns to Arsenal for her second spell with the club, marking a significant homecoming for the versatile defender.

A Return to Roots for Taylor Hinds

Taylor Hinds, a product of Arsenal’s academy, began her journey with the Gunners at age 11, spending seven years developing her skills before making her senior debut in the 2017/18 Conti Cup. After stints with Everton and Liverpool, where she made 131 appearances and scored eight goals, Hinds brings a wealth of Women’s Super League (WSL) experience and leadership to Arsenal’s squad.

“I’m so proud to have signed for Arsenal,” Hinds said in a statement. “I want to push, compete, and be winning trophies – and this club encompasses all of that. This is a full-circle moment for me, and I’m grateful to come back to a place I called home.”

Strategic Signing for Arsenal’s Title Ambitions

The signing of Hinds, Arsenal’s second addition this summer following Chloe Kelly’s permanent move, underscores the club’s ambition to build on their recent UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph and challenge for the WSL title. Hinds’ versatility—she can play as a left-back, right-back, or in midfield—adds depth to Arsenal’s squad, particularly supporting key players like Katie McCabe and Emily Fox.

Head Coach Renée Slegers expressed her excitement: “We’re delighted to welcome Taylor back to Arsenal. She’s a versatile player with great experience from multiple seasons in the WSL, where she took on a leadership role at Liverpool. I’m excited to get started with Taylor on the training pitch.”

Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley added, “Everybody at Arsenal is thrilled to welcome Taylor back to the club where she spent several years at the start of her career. She will be an excellent addition as we aim to compete on multiple fronts next season.”

Hinds’ Journey and International Pedigree

Hinds’ career trajectory showcases her growth as one of the WSL’s most dependable defenders. After leaving Arsenal in 2018 for Everton alongside Chloe Kelly, she joined Liverpool in 2020, playing a pivotal role in their 2021/22 Women’s Championship title win and their subsequent fourth-place WSL finish in 2023/24. As Liverpool’s vice-captain in 2023, Hinds often wore the armband, demonstrating her leadership qualities.

A Jamaica international, Hinds represented England at the U17 and U20 FIFA World Cups before earning her first Reggae Girlz call-up in October 2024, debuting in a friendly against France. Her two-footedness, attacking instincts, and delivery from wide areas make her a dynamic addition to Arsenal’s squad.