Taylor Kitsch reveals his decision about ‘Friday Night Lights’ return

Hollywood actor Taylor Kitsch has revealed his decision about returning for his role in the ‘Friday Night Lights’ revival show.

The ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ star played Dillon Panthers Fullback Tim Riggins in the original series, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

Reports emerged in November last year that Peacock was developing a ‘Friday Night Lights’ revival series.

“Following a devastating hurricane, a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship becoming a beacon of light for their town,” a logline for the new show read.

However, Taylor Kitsch has confirmed that he was not reprising his role in the new show.

During a ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ press event, the Hollywood actor was asked whether he was involved in the project.

Kitsch revealed that he knew about the plans and was asked to star in the new ‘Friday Night Lights’ show; however, he declined the offer for reasons unknown.

“I was asked to do it. Umm, yeah, I’m not going back. No,” he said.

Meanwhile, Taylor Kitsch is gearing up for the release of his ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf,’ a prequel to 2022’s ‘The Terminal List.’

The upcoming series takes place before the original series and will explore the origin story of Ben Edwards (Kitsch).

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, who is also an executive producer of the prequel, reprises his role as James Reece from the original series.

As per the release schedule, Prime Video will stream the first three episodes on August 27, while the rest of the episodes will be released weekly.