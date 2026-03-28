Taylor Lautner Announces joyous baby news with playful caption

Taylor Lautner is announcing a joyous new to the world but in a humorous way!

The Twilight actor shared the exciting news that he and his wife, Taylor Dome, are expecting their first child together. The announcement quickly gained attention online, not just for the milestone but also for Lautner’s lighthearted caption that had fans buzzing.

While confirming the pregnancy, Lautner added a humorous that prompted a wave of reactions across social media.

“What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?,” the couple cheekily wrote in their caption alongside a sweet photo where Lautner could be seen bending down to kiss his wife’s stomach, who wears a white skirt and white tank top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations, with many saying the playful caption made the moment even more memorable.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 at Epoch Estate Wines in California’s wine country, have often shared glimpses of their relationship with followers, and this latest update marks a new chapter in their journey together.

Taylor Lautner and his wife first went public with their relationship in 2018. He popped the question with a romantic proposal in November 2021.