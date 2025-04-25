Taylor Swift was hurt but did Blake Lively just save their friendship?

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Hollywood actor Blake Lively are rebuilding their friendship after a tough time caused by Blake Lively’s ongoing legal fight with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

According to reports, Taylor Swift felt “really hurt” after being dragged into the conflict between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over their film It Ends With Us.

In a complaint filed earlier this year, Justin Baldoni claimed that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift pressured him to accept rewrites of the script.

Justin Baldoni mentioned a meeting at Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ home, where Taylor Swift praised Lively’s version of the script. He said the message was clear that he was expected to agree with Lively’s changes.

Blake Lively even allegedly referred to Taylor Swift and her husband Ryan Reynolds as her “dragons” in a text message, saying they helped support her fight over the script.

These claims led to concerns that Taylor Swift might be served with a subpoena as the legal battle moves forward.

Despite the stress, sources say Blake Lively never believed her friendship with Swift was over.

“Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn’t done for good,” a source told.

“Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them.”

Taylor Swift, whose song ‘My Tears Ricochet’ was used in the movie and its trailer, hasn’t spoken publicly about the situation between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively first filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December, accusing him of sexual harassment and unprofessional behaviour on set.

Justin Baldoni denied the claims and later filed a countersuit for defamation and extortion, also naming Blake Lively’s husband and their PR team.

Blake Lively and Swift have been close friends for years. Taylor Swift is the godmother to Lively and Reynolds’ four children and has often been seen with the couple at events, including NFL games, where she supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The trial for Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., which includes both lawsuits, is set to begin in March 2026.

Until then, the story between Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and Justin Baldoni continues to draw attention.