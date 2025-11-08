Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter serve looks at NYC night out

Taylor Swift is balancing her love and friendship quite well!

The Lover singer has been lighting up New York City over the past few days – first with Gigi Hadid, then with fiancé Travis Kelce, and now with pal Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift stepped out with Espresso singer for dinner at The Corner Store in SoHo on Friday, November 7.

The duo was dressed to the nines for the evening, turning SoHo sidewalk into their personal runway.

For the outing, the singer – who is currently enjoying the success of her newly-released 12th album The Life of A Showgirl – stunned in a Thom Browne RWB stripe-detail polo shirt which she paired with a matching Thom Browne Asymmetric wool miniskirt.

The highlight of Swift’s look was her sky-high, bright red Gucci Women’s Horsebit Platform Slingback Pumps, which retail for $1,560.00.

On the other hand, Sabrina Carpenter was also dressed to impress as she wore a camel overcoat and elevated her look with a quilted black bag with a chain strap and black kitten heels.

A day earlier, Taylor Swift enjoyed a date night with her fiancé Travis Kelce at New York City’s private members club, Zero Bond on Thursday, November 6.

While she was seen at the private members-only hotspot Zero Bond with super model Gigi Hadid on Monday.