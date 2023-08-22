Taylor Swift’s bodyguard fired for enjoying her concert

A security guard for American singer Taylor Swift got fired after a video of him enjoying her concert made rounds.

A video of Calvin Denker – who worked for the security company BEST – singing along to one of Taylor Swift’s songs in the Minneapolis leg of her ‘Eras Tour‘ made rounds on the internet.

He came under the radar and got fired from his job.

The former employee talked about the incident on TikTok. He said he got dismissed over asking fans to send him the pictures and videos he featured in.

“My former security company said they had a rule against taking photos with any of the performers and the main issue that they had was with my follow-up video where I said I handed out pieces of paper to the people in front of me to be asked to be sent that I made my way into,” he said.

He added, “Beyond that, the HR woman who called me wasn’t able to articulate exactly what I did wrong because I didn’t do anything beyond asking for photos which is what happens in any other concert with the only exception being that I made sure that I got any I was included in.”

The security guard every photo showed him behind the barricade and making sure that Taylor Swift was safe and fans were having a good time.

He said he never filmed himself in her shows.

