Taylor Swift buys back her six albums

US pop star Taylor Swift has announced that she has bought back her first six albums from Shamrock Capital.

The musician confirmed the development in a message posted on her website.

“All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me,” Taylor Swift wrote.

She added, “All of my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.”

It is worth noting here that Shamrock Capital had purchased the master recordings from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2020.

Taylor Swift has publicly expressed dismay with the shuffling around of her masters over the years.

In 2019, the US pop star began re-recording the albums to restore control over her songs from a commercial standpoint.

Reports said that Taylor Swift has bought back the catalogue for an amount relatively close to what Shamrock Capital paid for it, around $360 million.

Before reaching a deal to buy back her six albums, she re-recorded ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021, followed by ‘Red’ (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021.

The singer released ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version) and ‘1989’ (Taylor’s Version), each topping the Billboard 200 chart.