Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce ‘greatest surprise of my life’ in new doc teaser

Travis Kelce is surely a greatest surprise of Taylor Swift’s life!

In a new sneak peek at her upcoming the six-part docuseries The End of an Era, the Lover singer opened up about her relationship with her beloved fiancé .

According to a fan-captured footage shared on X, Taylor Swift called NFL star “greatest surprise of my life.”

“The most meaningful relationship I’ve ever had… started with a man saying he was butthurt that I didn’t want to meet him,” she said in the teaser, referring to Kelce’s attempts to woo her after he tried to meet her during her Eras Tour performance. The couple previously discussed moment during Swift’s appearance on Kelce’s New Heights podcast in August.

In the teaser, the All Too Well hitmaker also compared and contrasted their careers. “We both entertain people. His [performances have] with considerably more violence than mine,” she explained.

Along with concert footage, the teaser also offered fans intimate glimpses ointo their relationship as it showedt Swift and Kelce hugging backstage, rehearsing choreography for his appearance on her tour, and what not.

The End of an Era– dropping December 12 on Disney+ – pulls back the curtain on Taylor Swift’s record‑breaking Eras Tour a sit will detail “the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour,” per a press release.