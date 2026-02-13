Taylor Swift congratulates Breezy Johnson on engagement with lyrical nod

From one bride to be to another, Taylor Swift is celebrating Breezy Johnson’s big moment in true Swift style.

Shortly after Johnson, 30, said yes to her now fiancé Connor Watkins following the women’s Super G race in Cortina d’Ampezzo on February 12, Swift took to the comments section to share her excitement. The gold medalist revealed that Watkins proposed at the finish line using a ring box printed with lyrics from Swift’s song The Alchemy, including the line, “Who are we to fight the alchemy?”

The romantic gesture quickly caught Swift’s attention, and she responded with a playful nod to her own music.

“‘Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me’ CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Swift wrote, quoting another line from “The Alchemy.”

Breezy Johnson’s engagement came just days after she secured gold in the women’s downhill on Feb. 8. The proposal unfolded at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Center moments after Johnson crashed during her final Super G run of the 2026 Games.

After the grand proposal, Johnson admitted to NBC that she told her now-fiancée that she “always kind of had the dream of getting engaged at the Olympics.”

“That was my hope, but it’s definitely a lot more crazy with everything just happening all at once, and the reality of it is so different than the way you imagined, and so much better,” she added.