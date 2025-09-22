Taylor Swift details inspiration behind new album 'Life of a Showgirl'

Pop megastar Taylor Swift broke down the inspiration behind her ‘luxurious’ 12th studio album, titled ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.

Grammy-winner Taylor Swift, who confirmed her new music on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother Jason, last month, discussed the inspiration behind the music and the album artwork, drawn from the luxurious details of a showgirl’s life.

“We wanted this album to feel really luxurious, and as a nod to the luxury that a showgirl puts on when she’s onstage — meanwhile, she’s in the quick-change room,” Swift shared in a video on Instagram.

“Maybe that’s just me, I don’t know. The vinyl packaging, the CD packaging, the photographs, the photo cards — It’s all just something I’m very proud of,” she added. “It took a lot of time to put together, a lot of concentration, a lot of organisation… I really spent a lot of time figuring out how I could make the best vinyl product and the best packaging.”

“But hopefully it pays off. I hope the fans are happy,” hoped the ‘Lover’ hitmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation)