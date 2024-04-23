Taylor Swift diss track costs Kim Kardashian over 100K followers

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian lost more than 100,000 followers and counting after she was featured in a Taylor Swift track in her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

The Kardashian’s Instagram account showed 364.3 million followers last month which came down to 363 million soon after Swift dropped her song “thanK you aIMee” which apparently addresses her long-standing feud with Kardashian, PageSix reported..

Taylor Swift talks about “bronze, spray-tanned” high school bully, which fans took as a reference to Kardashian while some immediately noticed the title’s capitalisation pointed to Kardashian.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel,” reads the chorus of the song at one part.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has not yet commented on the viral diss track that has effected her social media following.

Problems between the two arose in 2016 when Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West used darogetory words against the songstress in one of his songs while claiming that he made her famous.

Following a reaction from the pop star, Kardashian claimed that Swift had given him permission.

“She totally knew that that was coming out,” Kardashian said of West following “proper protocol” before the release. “She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t.”

The reality TV star also released a phone call between Swift and Kanye West. The pop star said it was recorded “illegally” and “edited.”

Later, Swift also faced the wrath of Kardashian fans who spammed her with snake emojis on social media.

Swift reclaimed the serpent imagery while performing songs from “Reputation,” which is believed to be her “revenge album.”

In her latest song in The Tortured Poets Department, Swift maintained that it was never a “fair fight” between her and her “bully”.

The songstress suggested “Aimee stomping across” her “grave” and writing headlines “laughing at each baby step I’d take.”

In 2019, Taylor Swift opened up about the feud in an essay with Elle, saying “It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”