Taylor Swift engaged with Joe Alwyn: source

The reports of singers Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s secret engagement are all over the internet.

A report by UK-based news agency The Sun, quoting a source close to Joe Alwyn, stated Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been seeing each other since 2016. They got betrothed months back and only those in their inner circle were aware it.

“Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love,” the source was quoted saying. “They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

Taylor Swift wears the engagement ring behind closed doors and has not even told her team about her engagement.

The source said the couple does not want the media to get involved in their relationship. The wedding will also be a simple affair.

The singers have been tight-lipped about their relationship. The You Belong To Me, speaking about her relationship, says she does not want their relationship to look those in tabloids.

“I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids,” she said.

Joe Alwyn, in an interview this year, had refused to answer any question regarding his engagement.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” adding “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

